Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FansUnite Entertainment acquisition target Askott Entertainment completes C$5 million financing

Proactive Investors Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCMKTS:FUNFF) announced Friday its acquisition target Askott Entertainment Inc had closed an oversubscribed placement to raise just over C$5 million. Vancouver-based FansUnite struck a deal to acquire Canadian software development company Askott, which runs a proprietary iGaming platform, in June 2020. FansUnite CEO Darius Eghdami told shareholders at the time that the acquisition will create one of Canada's leading iGaming companies. "Combining with Askott provides us with a fully integrated gaming asset that offers multiple B2C platforms for users in a variety of betting offerings, B2B technology that can be licensed to all types of sportsbooks, and a seasoned team of executives that have led and grown multiple organizations on a global scale," Eghdami said in a June statement. READ: Esports Entertainment acquires online sportsbook and casino operator Argyll Entertainmen AG Under the term sheet, Askott issued just over 12.5 million subscription receipts priced at C$0.40 for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,009,846, with Canaccord Genuity Corp acting as lead agent supported by Haywood Securities Inc, Paradigm Capital Inc, Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Eight Capital. The subscription receipts were issued as part of an agreement among Askott, Canaccord as lead agent and Odyssey Trust Company that sees gross proceeds of the financing held in escrow pending the completion of the FansUnite acquisition. Each subscription receipt is exchangeable into one unit of Askott consisting of one share and a half-warrant of the gaming company, with each warrant exercisable at C$0.55 per share for a two-year period. Once the FansUnite transaction closes, the Askott shares and warrants are convertible into FansUnite shares and warrants on a one-for-one basis, with each FansUnite warrant exercisable at C$0.55 per share for a two-year period and subject to acceleration if the volume weighted average trading price of FansUnite shares exceeds C$0.80 over ten consecutive trading days. In a statement, FansUnite and Askott said the proceeds will go towards general corporate purposes and working capital. FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company focusing on technology related to online gaming and related products. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Yolonda Ross On Showtime's

Yolonda Ross On Showtime's "The Chi" & Lena Waithe 10:52

 The actor discusses season 3 of the hit Showtime series, playing Jada, working with Lena Waithe and the importance of telling the stories of Black women.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Can Community Sell?: Tumblr’s New Revenue Chief On Monetization Roadmap [Video]

Can Community Sell?: Tumblr’s New Revenue Chief On Monetization Roadmap

Any acquirer of a community with deep engagement and intensely loyal users had better tread carefully. And that's exactly what Cavel Khan is doing. He is the new chief revenue officer of Tumblr, the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:49Published
Will Ferrell wasn't part of initial 'Wedding Crashers' script [Video]

Will Ferrell wasn't part of initial 'Wedding Crashers' script

Will Ferrell wasn't part of initial 'Wedding Crashers' script The actor made a memorable cameo as funeral crasher Chazz Reinhold towards the end of the 2005 comedy film - which starred Vince Vaughn and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:35Published
Jamie Lynn Spears confirms 'Zoey 101' reboot talks and wants daughter in lead role [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears confirms 'Zoey 101' reboot talks and wants daughter in lead role

Jamie Lynn Spears confirms 'Zoey 101' reboot talks and wants daughter in lead role The actress confirmed talks for a revival and admitted she could see her 12-year-old girl Maddie taking on the role of..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

MPerrySparta

Michael Perry FansUnite Entertainment acquisition target Askott Entertainment completes C$5 million financing https://t.co/kKVdEaXp1P 4 days ago

PhoenixSquawk

Phoenix Capital 🔥 FansUnite Entertainment acquisition target Askott Entertainment completes C$5 million financing 4 days ago

proactive_ca

Proactive Canada $FANS FansUnite Entertainment acquisition target Askott Entertainment completes C$5 million financing… https://t.co/1AGgWsp267 5 days ago

CanadaBlackGold

mike RT @VicSquareTech: .@fansunite acquisition target announces completion of its second Casino style game #egaming #WeAreVST https://t.co/un… 1 week ago

VicSquareTech

Victory Square Technologies .@fansunite acquisition target announces completion of its second Casino style game #egaming #WeAreVST https://t.co/un9TyCQwgD 1 week ago

VicSquareTech

Victory Square Technologies VST portfolio company @fansunite's recent acquisition , Askott Entertainment, has been Nominated for an #Esports Be… https://t.co/EQlpFYwJKB 1 week ago

INN_Technology

Tech Investing News .@fansunite #gaming Acquisition Target, Askott Entertainment Announces Completion of its Second Casino Style Game 1 week ago

financialbuzz

Financial Buzz (OTC: $FUNFF) (CSE: $FANS) Breaking News: FansUnite Acquisition Target, Askott Entertainment Announces Completion o… https://t.co/Uia0aKzNyk 1 week ago