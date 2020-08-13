Perma-Fix Environmental Services appoints former Commanding General of the US Army Corps of Engineers to its board of directors Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) said it has appointed the former Commanding General of the US Army Corps of Engineers, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Thomas P. Bostick to its board of directors. General Bostick retired as the 53rd US Army Chief of Engineers and the Commanding General of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) serving as the senior military officer, overseeing and supervising most of the country's civil works infrastructure and military construction, hundreds of environmental protection projects, as well as managing 34,000 civilian employees and military personnel in over 110 countries around the world. He currently serves as the managing partner, Sustainability, of Ridge-Lane Limited Partners, a position he has held since July 2016. Ridge-Lane Limited Partners is a strategic advisory and venture development firm focused on root-cause solutions to grand challenges in education, sustainability, and information technology, with a team of general partners, venture partners, and senior advisors who serve at the highest level of finance, government, and military. Previously he served as the chief operating officer and president of Intrexon Bioengineering from November 2017 to February 2020, a division of Intrexon Corporation. In a statement, Mark Duff, PermaFix's chief executive officer commented: "We are extremely pleased to welcome General Bostick to the Board of Directors. His extraordinary leadership skills and public service over the past four decades, coupled with his expertise in operations, business development, and M&A, will provide an immediate impact to Perma-Fix and our strategic plan for growth." "We believe his proven track record of execution, particularly as the Commanding General for the USACE, will be invaluable as we expand our markets into the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and commercial sectors for both our Treatment and Services Segments. We look forward to working closely with General Bostick for years to come," Duff added. General Bostick said: "It is a great honor to join the Perma-Fix Board of Directors. Through its excellent effort, Perma-Fix helps to address our country's significant environmental remediation requirements. This work is also important for protecting our people and communities. I am excited to join the Board of a company with such an important role in the future of our planet." Perma-Fix Environmental Services is a nuclear and waste management services company, and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. Its nuclear waste services include managing and treating radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the US Department of Energy (DOE) and DOD, and the commercial sector. The nuclear services group delivers project management and waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to clients. Perma-Fix operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

