UBS analyzed how 900 stocks perform on positive COVID-19 vaccine news days — and concluded that these 17 are poised to jump at least 9% on the next cycle of encouraging headlines Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Speculation on how a COVID-19 vaccine discovery might impact markets has been plentiful, with some calling for a market surge and others arguing a vaccine is already priced into current valuations.

· Keith Parker, the chief US equity strategist at UBS, is taking the guessing game out of how a vaccine — and news about one... · Speculation on how a COVID-19 vaccine discovery might impact markets has been plentiful, with some calling for a market surge and others arguing a vaccine is already priced into current valuations.· Keith Parker, the chief US equity strategist at UBS, is taking the guessing game out of how a vaccine — and news about one 👓 View full article

