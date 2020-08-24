Global  
 

UBS analyzed how 900 stocks perform on positive COVID-19 vaccine news days — and concluded that these 17 are poised to jump at least 9% on the next cycle of encouraging headlines

Business Insider Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
· Speculation on how a COVID-19 vaccine discovery might impact markets has been plentiful, with some calling for a market surge and others arguing a vaccine is already priced into current valuations.
· Keith Parker, the chief US equity strategist at UBS, is taking the guessing game out of how a vaccine — and news about one...
