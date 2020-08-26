Asia Today: SKorea orders doctors to stop strike amid crisis Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 11 hours ago )





Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said those who refuse could have their licenses suspended or revoked, or even face a prison term of less than three years.



Doctors in the greater Seoul area joined physicians in other parts of the country in a three-day strike starting Wednesday against government plans to boost the number of medical students.



The walkouts have forced major hospitals in Seoul to reduce working hours or delay some surgeries, according to Yonhap news agency.



“The government will sternly respond to any collective action that hold people’s lives and safety hostage amid the COVID-19 crisis,” Park said.



The Health Ministry said more than 2,000 medical facilities nationwide had reported their intention to close Wednesday after doctors’ groups, including the Korean Medical Association and the Korean Intern Resident Association, expressed dissatisfaction over negotiations with government officials.



The government wants to increase the number of medical students by 4,000 over the next decade, saying it's critical for dealing with crises like COVID-19 and reducing health-care gaps between the highly developed Seoul area and the rest of the country.



Doctors’ groups say the country already has enough physicians competing in a cut-throat market. They say the government should instead use its financial resources to improve the compensation of trainees and encourage them to move to areas outside Seoul where health professionals are more needed.



