Grand jury indicts Palm Beach executive in college admissions case

bizjournals Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
A federal grand jury has indicted a Palm Beach businessman as part of an ongoing college-admissions scandal, prosecutors said Wednesday. Amin C. Khoury, a 54-year-old resident of Palm Beach and Mashpee, Massachusetts, has been hit with conspiracy and bribery charges, with prosecutors saying he sought to designate his daughter as a tennis recruit for Georgetown University. Khoury is a managing partner at K.A.D. LP and the son of billionaire businessman Amin J. Khoury, the former chairman and CEO…
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Palm Beach County School Board to discuss employee options for when brick-and-mortar schools reopen

Palm Beach County School Board to discuss employee options for when brick-and-mortar schools reopen 01:38

 School leaders in Palm Beach County on Wednesday will discuss options and accommodations for employees when brick-and-mortar schools eventually reopen.

