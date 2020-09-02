Grand jury indicts Palm Beach executive in college admissions case
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () A federal grand jury has indicted a Palm Beach businessman as part of an ongoing college-admissions scandal, prosecutors said Wednesday. Amin C. Khoury, a 54-year-old resident of Palm Beach and Mashpee, Massachusetts, has been hit with conspiracy and bribery charges, with prosecutors saying he sought to designate his daughter as a tennis recruit for Georgetown University. Khoury is a managing partner at K.A.D. LP and the son of billionaire businessman Amin J. Khoury, the former chairman and CEO…