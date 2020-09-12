Global  
 

US budget deficit hits record $3tn through 11 months

IndiaTimes Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The US budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year, the treasury department said on Friday. The ocean of red ink is a product of the government's massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession that has cost millions of jobs.
