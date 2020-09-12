US budget deficit hits record $3tn through 11 months

Buziness Bytes US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months https://t.co/JP8RaNSL1q 3 minutes ago OldBeachBum RT @mog7546: U.S. budget deficit hits all-time high of $3 trillion The deficit from October through August is more than double the previou… 14 minutes ago WLOS The deficit from October through August is more than double the previous 11-month record of $1.37 billion set in 20… https://t.co/h0WxJJ2fiN 16 minutes ago 🖤 Ravenstarwynd RT @TLee68803257: This is bad, looking at massive instability "The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said the budget deficit soared to a r… 21 minutes ago E. Willa Simpson U.S. Budget Deficit Hits Record, Days After China Says It May Dump American Debt https://t.co/kusWFCFSXu 23 minutes ago Business Standard US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months amid pandemic #USeconomy https://t.co/EMDBbFVG6L 26 minutes ago Robert Scott Gaddy RT @Newsweek: U.S. budget deficit hits record, days after China says it may dump American debt https://t.co/GCcwjULkfF 44 minutes ago Chethan Kumar M RT @TOIBusiness: US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months https://t.co/kvoSPdQQjR 50 minutes ago