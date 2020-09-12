US budget deficit hits record $3tn through 11 months
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () The US budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year, the treasury department said on Friday. The ocean of red ink is a product of the government's massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession that has cost millions of jobs.
The Federal Budget Deficit is expected to hit a new high. The Congressional budget office says it could reach 3.3 trillion dollars. The spike means the federal debt will exceed the size of the economy.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22Published