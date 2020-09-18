Global  
 

Paytm app restored on Google Play Store

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 September 2020
Digital payments company Paytm's main app has been restored on Google Play Store hours after being taken down on allegations of policy violation. Earlier in the day, Paytm app -- which facilitates use of wallet and payments bank services -- was removed from the Google Play store for violation of policy on sport betting activities.
Google removes Paytm from Play Store over 'policy violation'

 Google on Friday removed the Paytm app from the Google Play Store stating that it would not support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting....
Paytm back on Google Play Store, says users money '100 per cent safe'

 Paytm also said that it has temporarily removed the cashback component from the cricket league on its platform in an effort to meet the Google Play Store policy...
Your money is safe, will be back soon on Google Play Store, says Paytm

 Google said that it does not allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. 
