Bank of America launches digital Life Plan tool to track customer priorities

bizjournals Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Bank of America Corp. wants customer engagement beyond financial transactions. The Charlotte-based bank is investing billions of dollars in technology to achieve that, continually rolling out updates and new capabilities. This month, it fully launched Life Plan, a digital tool that uses data and customer input to generate a personalized approach to life priorities. Executives say it is more than financial advising. It takes larger goals and breaks them into smaller, actionable steps. "We're not…
Related news from verified sources

BofA launches financial planning tool

 Bank of America has unveiled a digital tool, called Life Plan, that helps customers set and track their financial goals.
Finextra


