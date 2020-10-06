Bank of America launches digital Life Plan tool to track customer priorities
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Bank of America Corp. wants customer engagement beyond financial transactions. The Charlotte-based bank is investing billions of dollars in technology to achieve that, continually rolling out updates and new capabilities. This month, it fully launched Life Plan, a digital tool that uses data and customer input to generate a personalized approach to life priorities. Executives say it is more than financial advising. It takes larger goals and breaks them into smaller, actionable steps. "We're not…
