Diverse manufacturing base positions Kentucky for long-term success

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kentucky has 90,513 unresolved jobless claims since the pandemic started



More than 90,000 people still waiting for jobless benefits from Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment. Nearly 33,000 have been waiting since March, April or May. New figures obtained by the I-Team show.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:58 Published 1 week ago Peaceful protesters march for BLM in Boone County, Kentucky



This group of Northern Kentucky demonstrators hope that displays of solidarity will encourage local police to call for the arrest of the Louisville officers who killed Breonna Taylor. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:58 Published on September 5, 2020 Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reluctantly OKs high school sports plan



Parents from Northern Kentucky and across the commonwealth demonstrating outside the capitol Monday got their wish when Gov. Andy Beshear gave his OK to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:48 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this