Diverse manufacturing base positions Kentucky for long-term success

bizjournals Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Kentucky’s strength in manufacturing is no secret. With around 4,500 facilities spread throughout the state employing 260,000 people, manufacturing is clearly a driving force behind Kentucky’s economic success. What many may not realize, however, is the true diversity of the commonwealth’s manufacturing base and how the sector’s growth is building a better Kentucky. From automotive to primary metals to food and beverage to aerospace, Kentucky provides an ideal home for companies of most…
