Washington Football Team name likely to stick around through 2021 season

bizjournals Wednesday, 21 October 2020
It’s looking more and more like the straightforward placeholder name of the Washington Football Team will stick around longer than this season. Jason Wright, the new team president for the local NFL franchise, told WJLA fans should expect the name will be employed through the 2021 season. “It’s a business decision, we need to understand that market,” Wright, who was hired in August after working as a partner at management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.’s D.C. office, told WJLA. “More…
