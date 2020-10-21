Washington Football Team name likely to stick around through 2021 season
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () It’s looking more and more like the straightforward placeholder name of the Washington Football Team will stick around longer than this season. Jason Wright, the new team president for the local NFL franchise, told WJLA fans should expect the name will be employed through the 2021 season. “It’s a business decision, we need to understand that market,” Wright, who was hired in August after working as a partner at management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.’s D.C. office, told WJLA. “More…
Cousin Sal suffered through the entire Week 6 match up between his Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. Despite a poor showing from Andy Dalton, Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of his team, hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why he's still picking the Cowboys' to...
CBS Philadelphia sports director Don Bell breaks down Week 6 matchups in the NFC East, the NFL’s worst division to date. The Eagles face a daunting challenge as they host the Ravens, while the Giants..