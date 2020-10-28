Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All about Section 230, a rule that made the modern internet

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twenty-six words tucked into a 1996 law overhauling telecommunications have allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to grow into the giants they are today.

Those are the words President Donald Trump's administration has challenged directly via executive order, one that would strip those protections if online platforms engaged in “editorial decisions.” The CEOs of the three internet companies face questioning Wednesday by the Senate Commerce Committee about Republican claims of anti-conservative bias.

Beyond questioning the CEOs, senators are expected to examine proposals to revise long-held legal protections for online speech, an immunity that critics in both parties say enables the companies to abdicate their responsibility to impartially moderate content.

Under the U.S. law, internet companies are generally exempt from liability for the material users post on their networks. Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act — itself part of a broader telecom law — provides a legal “safe harbor” for internet companies.

But Trump and other politicians, including Democrats, though for different reasons than Republicans argue that Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms have abused that protection and should lose their immunity — or at least have to earn it by satisfying requirements set by the government.

Section 230 probably can’t be easily dismantled. But if it was, the internet as we know it might cease to exist.

QUESTION: Just what is Section 230?

ANSWER: If a news site falsely calls you a swindler, you can sue the publisher for libel. But if someone posts that on Facebook, you can't sue the company — just the person who posted it.

That's thanks to Section 230, which states that “no provider or...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Where there is a soul, there's a story': PM Modi hails role of modern-day story-tellers [Video]

'Where there is a soul, there's a story': PM Modi hails role of modern-day story-tellers

Where there is a soul, there is a story, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27 during 69th edition of Mann Ki Baat hailing the role played by modern-day story-tellers in the country."I urge..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

All about Section 230, a rule that made the modern internet

 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twenty-six words tucked into a 1996 law overhauling telecommunications have allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to grow...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

SeanDegerstrom

Sean Degerstrom @julianl15515 @TheRealHoarse @brgridiron @thecheckdown I will go with rulebook definition, Rule 8, Section 5, Artic… https://t.co/SucAiK3lVU 14 hours ago

SkipYorkEnergy

Harold York @nashpleaseftme @Sneakereater4 @washingtonpost You've been go on and on about ”popular vote” but you can't explain… https://t.co/9MzGSC3XSp 1 day ago

YaniBudiman5

Yani Budiman @zerohedge Goldwater rule is Section 7 in the American Psychiatric Association's (APA) Principles of Medical Ethics… https://t.co/f8Bz09ng5S 1 day ago

AntiNewLeftWing

Sam "The Goldwater rule is Section 7 in the American Psychiatric Association's (APA) Principles of Medical Ethics, whic… https://t.co/rvnN5bnBZy 1 day ago

AntiNewLeftWing

Sam @neontaster "The Goldwater rule is Section 7 in the American Psychiatric Association's (APA) Principles of Medical… https://t.co/gz6Od0AhVz 1 day ago

Ulrich_Kvetcher

The Fall & Rise of Ulrich Kvetcher @SenatorLoeffler SEC Rule 10b5-1: "The 'manipulative and deceptive devices' prohibited by Section 10(b) ... include… https://t.co/tgdIQSrKQO 2 days ago

GothamBatSignal

SuperNova in progress! Alberta Separation a MUST! RT @potha_toe: and it saddens me to say that #Canadians are a bunch of sheeps being led to the s----house and no one raises serious concern… 2 days ago

greenfieldjohn

John Greenfield Are there any section-related Chicago transportation topics you's be interested in reading about tomorrow, aside fr… https://t.co/FHDnBv3tYW 2 days ago