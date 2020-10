Tupperware Benefits From More Home Cooking During The Pandemic Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Where are your dinner leftovers? In the fridge, in a Tupperware container? Tupperware's profits quadrupled this past quarter. Other companies thriving: Netflix, Peloton and board game maker Hasbro. 👓 View full article

