News24.com | European stock markets extend gains at open
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Europe's major stock markets climbed at the open Thursday, building on the previous session's strong gains despite huge uncertainty over the final outcome of the US election.
Europe's major stock markets climbed at the open Thursday, building on the previous session's strong gains despite huge uncertainty over the final outcome of the US election.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this