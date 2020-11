WBZ News Update For November 12 Cool Weather Returns; Brockton Store Collapses In Fire; Faneuil Hall Landlord Could Face Eviction; Moderna Vaccine Update

Moderna finishes collecting data for COVID-19 vaccine Another possible coronavirus vaccine could be coming by the end of the month. Moderna announced it finished collecting data for the first analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective

Travel stocks rally after Moderna's vaccine progress lifts hopes for near-term reopening United Airlines gained as much as 8% in early trading, while American Airlines and Delta jumped more than 5%. Cruise stocks soared roughly 7%.

Stocks Surge After Moderna's Vaccine News Reinforce Hopes About COVID-19 Fight Investors were also reassured by comments from two Biden advisers that no nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns are being contemplated.

