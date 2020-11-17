Amazon Launches Amazon Pharmacy

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Amazon.com, Inc. on Tuesday announced its expansion into the healthcare industry with the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, a new online store on Amazon that will allow customers to order prescription medications for home delivery. Prime members will receive unlimited, free two-day delivery on orders from Amazon Pharmacy included with their membership.
