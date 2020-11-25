Macy's parade marchers will be masked but still smiling thanks to HanesBrands
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Marchers in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be masked for protection against Covid-19 yet still wearing smiles thanks to Hanes brands. The 94th annual parade will be a virtual experience this year but will nevertheless involve thousands of participants. The Hanes-provided masks, dubbed the “official smile” of the parade, will feature a screen-printed black smile on red, blue, green, orange, pink and yellow backgrounds and will be provided to parade staff, volunteers, performers…
Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km) parade route passing Macy's Herald Square store.