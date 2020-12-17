Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's Supreme Court suggests government delay farm laws

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court on Thursday suggested that the government consider delaying implementation of new agricultural reform laws to restore a dialogue with tens of thousands of protesting farmers who say the legislation will drive down crop prices and devastate their earnings.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde also deferred a proposal by the court to set up a mediation panel until justices receive the government’s response and hear arguments from lawyers representing the protesting farmers, possibly next week.

Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal said he will get back to the court after discussing the matter with the government.

The farmers have been blocking half a dozen major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for three weeks and say they won’t leave until the government repeals what they call the “black laws” passed by Parliament in September.

In addition to blocking the movement of people, the massive protest has dealt a blow to manufacturing and business in northern India.

On Wednesday, justices on the court offered to set up a mediation panel after five rounds of talks between the government and farmers failed to end the impasse.

Protest leaders have rejected the government’s offer to amend some contentious provisions of the laws.

The protesting farmers say the laws will lead to the cartelization and commercialization of agriculture and make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed.

They fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push prices down. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices continue.

Nearly 60% of the Indian population depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

The government insists the reforms will benefit...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Why are India’s farmers angry?

Why are India’s farmers angry? 24:33

 Farmers in India are protesting amid a standoff with the government over new farm laws. Tens of thousands of farmers have laid siege to the capital Delhi, choking entry points, even as the coronavirus pandemic rages in the country. They are demanding that the government scrap the new laws, which they...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway [Video]

Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway

Heathrow Airport has won a Supreme Court challenge - backing the Government's decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway. Summarising the ruling on Wednesday, Lord Sales said the decision taken..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:53Published
Trade unions in India join farmers' protest against agricultural reforms [Video]

Trade unions in India join farmers' protest against agricultural reforms

Trade unions and organisations joined a rally in Delhi, India on December 14 in solidarity for the farmers' protest against controversial farm bills.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News

Top military commander says trust between India and China evaporated after Galwan Valley clash; Supreme Court hears petition seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders in view of traffic congestion..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

AIKSCC calls Supreme Court's proposal to form committee 'moral victory' for farmers

 The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court proposal asking the government to form a committee and...
Mid-Day

Farm protests: SC intends to set up committee for negotiations, posts matter for Thursday

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the government that intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India, government and...
IndiaTimes