New York state's Covid-19 vaccination plan, phase by phase

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that the first phase of the state's vaccine distribution would be widened, adding more groups of people to the eligibility pool in what is now termed Phase 1A. That raised the question: What do the rest of the phases look like? Below is the breakdown in the plan prepared by New York state in October. It is subject to change, as happened Monday. Phase 1: Health-care workers (clinical and non-clinical) in patient care settings, with ICU, ED and EMS top priority;…