Lucid Motors suitor's stock hit a new high afer the Tesla-rival's CEO did a TV interview

Investors who have driven up the stock of a "blank check" company they believe will merge with Lucid Motors Inc. bid it up even higher on Feb. 6 after the luxury electric car maker's CEO made an appearance on CNBC. Peter Rawlinson, who heads the Newark, California-based rival to Tesla, said he couldn't comment on reports his company is in talks with Churchill Capital Corp. IV. But the fact that he didn't deny those reports was enough to send Churchill's stock (NYSE:CCIV) up nearly 15% on the day…