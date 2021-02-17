Brooke Baldwin to leave host slot at CNN

Brooke Baldwin, a popular afternoon CNN host, announced she is leaving the cable network in April. Baldwin indicated that she had no plans, but a book she wrote is coming out in April. "Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power," will be published by HarperCollins. "After most of my 20s working my way up in local news, I came to this network in 2008 — in the midst of the Great Recession — as a freelancer. I remember I scribbled my name on a Post-It note and stuck it outside of this temporary…