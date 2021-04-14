How to fill in your financial blind spots

Knowing enough about money to cover your bills is a start, but it’s not enough financial literacy to provide long-term security. Most of us eventually wonder what else we should be doing — and whether what we don’t know could hurt us.



“When you have a blind spot, you don’t realize until something blindsides you,” says Mark DiGiovanni, a certified financial planner in Grayson, Georgia .



IDENTIFYING THE GAPS



Self-assessments, like this quiz adapted from the Financial Health Network, as well as personal finance books and websites can help shine a light on what you don’t know.



Accredited financial counselor Bret Anderson of Morrison, Colorado, has spent much of his career helping incarcerated veterans get back on their feet and has also advised high-wealth clients. He says five things frequently predict who will manage money successfully.



Two habits — saving and investing — are crucial, he says. Good money managers also:



— Know how credit works.



— Have a plan to build wealth and pay off debt.



— Know what passive income is and how to create it.



If anything on that list is unfamiliar to you, that suggests a starting point for research. “There are plenty of resources just a Google search away,” says Heather Winston, assistant director of advice and financial planning at Principal Financial Group.



NAIL THE BASICS, THEN KEEP LEARNING



Before you add complexities, be sure you are:



— Saving. It’s an essential habit.



— Budgeting. If you don’t have a formal budget, check online for help creating one .



— Planning for emergencies. You can’t prevent unexpected expenses. But an emergency fund, excellent credit, insurance — or all of those — can keep them from devastating your finances.



Next,...