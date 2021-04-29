Moderna To Invest More To Increase Covid Vaccine Supply; Ups 2021 Supply Outlook
Covid vaccine maker Moderna, Inc. announced its plans to boost vaccine supply at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities to meet the global demand amid the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants. The company raised its 2021 manufacturing supply forecast to between 800 million to 1 billion doses. The biotechnology company is making more investments, by which it could increase global supply.Full Article