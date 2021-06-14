TechX Technologies appoints Dr John Henderson as its new COO

TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTCMKTS:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) announced it has appointed Dr John Henderson as its new COO and Chris LaFrance to the role of product manager. Henderson earned a PhD identifying and quantifying management best practices using data science techniques, doing extensive research on signal mechanisms of management behaviours predicting future financial performance. The new COO also earned an MBA from the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business, a Masters in Science in biological chemistry from the University of Waterloo along, with bachelor degrees in economics, biotechnology and communications. READ: TechX says portfolio cryptocurrency company Catalyx launches Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin on top-15 global exchange "Clearly, I couldn't be more excited to join a team where I can utilize my past education and experience and share the same vision and passion to support and commercialize emerging technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and IoT," Henderson said in a statement. "These technologies are set to transform entire industries. Cryptocurrency, with its pivotal role in decentralized finance (DeFi), is just the beginning and TechX's mandate to capture value in this space is simply inspiring." TechX’s other hire, LaFrance, is a senior software engineer and cryptocurrency enthusiast with over 20 years of experience leading custom ERP, BI, M2M and web/mobile software/solution development for various industries. "I'm very excited to be joining such a dynamic and innovative company that is looking to disrupt the banking industry with the future launch of the uBUCK digital wallet," said LaFrance. "I look forward to working with this outstanding group to develop a game-changing financial technology solution." "We are very excited to welcome these two highly skilled and specialized individuals to our growing team," TechX CEO Peter Green told shareholders. "John Henderson brings with him a strong investment banking background and a very unique ability to apply data science and machine learning to investment finance and business strategy. Chris LaFrance offers unparalleled experience developing enterprise-grade software solutions for the fintech and cryptocurrency industry. This combination of skills will be invaluable to TechX's future growth and we couldn't be happier." The Vancouver-based technology company also said it had hired Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for a two-month digital advertising campaign for US$120,000. Separately, the company granted 625,000 incentive stock options exercisable at C$0.71 for a five-year term to officers and employees of the firm. TechX has a portfolio of emerging companies in the crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies sectors. Contact Angela at angela@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas