Five Things for Monday, including a canceled festival and a bank looks to the 'burbs

Good morning. Hope you have a good Juneteenth and summer solstice. Here are Five Things to start the week. In case you missed it Friday afternoon, one of downtown Portland's largest employers, Umpqua Holdings Corp., has secured 25,000 square feet of office space in Lake Oswego. The parent of Umpqua Bank said it is reducing its footprint in the city center and redistributing space around the metro area. Music lovers will have to wait another year to gather at Pendarvis Farm for the return of…