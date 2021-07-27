Mariners hire Catie Griggs to lead business operations, filling role left by Kevin Mather's resignation

The Seattle Mariners hired Catie Griggs, former chief business officer of Atlanta United, as president of business operations, effectively replacing disgraced former CEO Kevin Mather, the team announced Tuesday. “The Mariners are a team on the rise, and as that success builds on the field, we have an opportunity to forge even stronger bonds with the community,” Griggs said in a statement. “I will bring a championship mentality to everything the franchise does by focusing on the fans and giving…