The five best hybrid SUVs you can buy

Buying a hybrid vehicle is typically a smart way to help save money on gas and reduce your carbon footprint compared to a conventional gasoline-only vehicle. Not long ago your shopping choices were largely limited to hybrid hatchbacks and sedans, but the hybrid SUV market has expanded considerably the past few years. The latest hybrid SUVs can get impressive fuel economy while providing plenty of cargo space, a higher ride height, available all-wheel drive and cutting-edge technology features.



Edmunds’ experts have picked five of the best new hybrid SUVs on sale today. They are presented in alphabetical order, and all prices include the destination charge.



2021 FORD ESCAPE HYBRID



Base price: $29,920



Fuel economy: 40-41 mpg combined



The recently redesigned Ford Escape is a fine crossover SUV, but it’s the Escape Hybrid that stands out in Ford’s lineup. It’s also Edmunds’ current top-ranked hybrid SUV. Available with front- or all-wheel drive, the roomy and comfortable Escape Hybrid offers excellent fuel economy without sacrificing much in terms of performance. We also like the Ford’s available in-car tech and driver aids as well as the generally smooth ride quality. As with some rivals, Ford also offers a plug-in hybrid variant with an estimated 37 miles of electric-only range. The biggest drawback is the Escape’s cargo space, which is slightly less than what some rival small SUVs offer.



Standard features on the base Escape Hybrid SE include dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Driver aids include blind-spot monitoring and lane departure mitigation.



2021 HONDA CR-V HYBRID



Base price: $31,785



Fuel economy: 38 mpg combined



The Honda CR-V is one of Edmunds’ favorite small SUVs, and the...