Podcast: Is it time to talk about a settlement in the Elizabeth Holmes trial?

If there's a word of the past week in Silicon Valley tech news, it would be "again." The big story of the week was, yet again, the Elizabeth Holmes trial. There was other news in the Valley this week, but it too had a sense of redundancy. Apple Inc. rolled out, again, an update to the iPhone. And Facebook Inc. is in the cross-hairs — again! First up, Holmes. The Theranos Inc. founder's trial on fraud charges in federal court in San Jose saw its first witnesses. Among them was Erika Cheung,…