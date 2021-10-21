Snap warns of slowing revenue growth due to Apple rule changes
Published
Snap Inc. said it expects its revenue growth to slow in the fourth quarter due to recent changes to Apple iPhone privacy rules. Shares of the company dropped 23% to $57.90 a share in after-hours trading Thursday after the announcement. Earlier in the day, the stock closed at $75.11 a share Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Santa Monica, California-based company said revenue rose 57% to $1.07 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly below Wall Street expectations and its own guidance,…Full Article