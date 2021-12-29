Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages ships under CDC investigation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating Covid-19 outbreaks aboard at least 86 cruise ships and the vast majority are owned by South Florida-based companies. Thirty-two Carnival Corp.-owned ships, 25 Royal Caribbean Group-owned ships, 15 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.-owned ships, two MSC Cruises ships, a Virgin Voyages ship, a Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line ship and an Azamara ship were recently marked with yellow status from the CDC, meaning that the ships' reported cases…