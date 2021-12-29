Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages ships under CDC investigation

Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages ships under CDC investigation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating Covid-19 outbreaks aboard at least 86 cruise ships and the vast majority are owned by South Florida-based companies. Thirty-two Carnival Corp.-owned ships, 25 Royal Caribbean Group-owned ships, 15 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.-owned ships, two MSC Cruises ships, a Virgin Voyages ship, a Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line ship and an Azamara ship were recently marked with yellow status from the CDC, meaning that the ships' reported cases…

