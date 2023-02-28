Murdoch says some Fox hosts 'endorsed' false election claims

Court documents say Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed false allegations of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Those allegations are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems. In court filings released Monday referencing Murdoch’s deposition, Dominion says he acknowledged that Fox commentators Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity endorsed the false notion of a stolen election. Attorneys for Fox Corp. note that Murdoch testified he never discussed Dominion or voter fraud with any of the accused hosts.