Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town

Russian and Ukrainian officials have given conflicting accounts of what appeared to be a brazen attack on Russian cruise missiles being transported by train in Moscow-annexed Crimea. A Ukrainian military spokesperson hinted that Kyiv was behind the explosion late Monday that reportedly destroyed multiple Kalibr missiles near the town of Dzhankoi. But Ukrainian officials on Tuesday stopped short of claiming responsibility. Russian-installed authorities in Crimea by contrast denied that an attack on the railway took place and said that a Ukrainian drone strike targeted civilian infrastructure in Dzhankoi.