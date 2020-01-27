Global  

Grammys 2020: Boyz II Men Join Alicia Keys for Tribute Performance to Kobe Bryant

AceShowbiz Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Grammy Awards host Keys asks the audience to remember the basketball legend, who died in a helicopter crash just hours earlier, before singing 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' with Boyz II Men.
News video: The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant 01:32

 The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for Kobe." Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys shared heartfelt words before singing, "It's So Hard to Say...

The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Alicia Keys and Lizzo lead tributes to the basketball star who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

