Daniel Newman Unable to Get His Coronavirus Test Result Despite Having Paid Over $9,000 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

'The Walking Dead' actor is left furious that government officials have refused to allow medics to process his test even though all his symptoms match the Covid19 signs. 👓 View full article

