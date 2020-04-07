Global  

Dana White Securing Private Island for UFC Fights, 'Fights Every Week'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Dana White tells TMZ Sports he's thiiis close to closing a deal to host UFC fights on a private island -- where he would fly in fighters on private planes. YES, THIS IS REAL!!! The UFC boss tells us he's laser-focused on keeping the business alive…
