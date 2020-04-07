Dana White Securing Private Island for UFC Fights, 'Fights Every Week' Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dana White tells TMZ Sports he's thiiis close to closing a deal to host UFC fights on a private island -- where he would fly in fighters on private planes. YES, THIS IS REAL!!! The UFC boss tells us he's laser-focused on keeping the business alive… 👓 View full article

