Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters Clash with Police in Minneapolis Following George Floyd's Death

TMZ.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the intersection where George Floyd was killed after a forceful encounter with police ... and things got pretty tense. The protest began Tuesday night in Minneapolis, with people lining the streets carrying…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death 00:30

 Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody. George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers. Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Continuing Protest At Scene Of George Floyd's Death [Video]

Continuing Protest At Scene Of George Floyd's Death

CBS News spoke exclusively with three of George Floyd's family members, Christiane Cordero reports (5:12). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:13Published
Officers involved in George Floyd death arrested [Video]

Officers involved in George Floyd death arrested

A tense standoff overnight between protesters and police in Minneapolis. Officers in riot gear fired tear gas at demonstrators who were demanding justice for George Floyd.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis Police Narrative Is Challenged in Bystander Video

The initial police account of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis did not mention that an officer’s knee pinned him to the ground. “Please, I can’t...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comSBS

Non-violent murder by natural causes: the mysterious death of George Floyd

Non-violent murder by natural causes: the mysterious death of George FloydDeath, murder and a killing. How do you report on George Floyd, the 46-year-old man filmed telling the policeman kneeling on his neck, “Please, please, please,...
Anorak Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsSBS

Tweets about this

JCSura

Juank Protesters Clash with Police in Minneapolis Following George Floyd's Death https://t.co/WJLwFlLKB3 https://t.co/935TdkOqZ4 1 minute ago

justbnice_

Soul RT @USRealityCheck: Hundreds demand justice in Minneapolis after police killing of George Floyd Protesters clash with police, who deploy te… 2 minutes ago

Starkman55

The Starkman RT @freep: Protesters clash with Minneapolis police after George Floyd death: Here's what we know https://t.co/d5kb29zBxV 3 minutes ago

northjersey

NorthJersey.com Protesters clash with Minneapolis police after George Floyd death: Here's what we know https://t.co/cimHTrRSNh 4 minutes ago

WarburtonSherry

Sherry Warburton RT @AmericanIndian8: How police treat non white protestors ‘It’s Real Ugly’: Protesters Clash With Minneapolis Police After George Floyd’s… 4 minutes ago

Adaya77

Adaya77 Ferguson 2.0? "It's Real Ugly" As Protesters Clash With Minneapolis Police | Zero Hedge https://t.co/pxaiL4MnXW 4 minutes ago

DocDarnell

f.j. darnell, PhD (Doc) RT @JoyAnnReid: Protesters clash with Minneapolis police after George Floyd death: Here's what we know https://t.co/J0zFIeZmiM 5 minutes ago

freep

Detroit Free Press Protesters clash with Minneapolis police after George Floyd death: Here's what we know https://t.co/d5kb29zBxV 5 minutes ago