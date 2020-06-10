Global  

Buckingham Palace celebrates Prince Philip's 99th birthday with a new photo with Queen Elizabeth
Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 10 June 2020
Prince Philip is 99 years old today. To celebrate the occasion, Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of Prince Philip with the Queen that was apparently taken last week at Windsor Castle.  Interesting the way they framed this shot, where they cropped it. Because… look closely… is Prince Philip...
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Prince Philip's 'naughty' sense of humour keeping Queen Elizabeth smiling

Prince Philip's 'naughty' sense of humour keeping Queen Elizabeth smiling 00:40

 Prince Philip's 'naughty' sense of humour keeping Queen Elizabeth smiling

