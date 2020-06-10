|
Buckingham Palace celebrates Prince Philip's 99th birthday with a new photo with Queen Elizabeth
|
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Prince Philip is 99 years old today. To celebrate the occasion, Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of Prince Philip with the Queen that was apparently taken last week at Windsor Castle. Interesting the way they framed this shot, where they cropped it. Because… look closely… is Prince Philip...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this