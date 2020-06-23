Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, 'Offended' By Hoax Theories

TMZ.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Bubba Wallace confirms he has already been interviewed by the FBI as part of its investigation into the noose incident ... and he's blasting people who think it was all a hoax. The NASCAR driver appeared on "The View" on Tuesday -- one day after an…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: A Plus - Published
News video: NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace

NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace 01:14

 A day after a noose was found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver, fellow competitors showed their support for Wallace before the Talladega Superspeedway race.

Related videos from verified sources

NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose [Video]

NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose

As federal authorities descended on Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to investigate the discovery of a noose in Wallace's garage stall, the entire industry rallied around the Cup Series' only Black..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:45Published
NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage [Video]

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage The noose was discovered by members of Wallace's team on Sunday afternoon. NASCAR Statement, via Yahoo! Sports NASCAR says it has..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage [Video]

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says 'This will not break me' after a noose is found in his garage in Talladega. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to give their reactions to this..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:07Published

Tweets about this

MaxineSykes

maxine sykes Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, 'Offended' By Hoax Theories https://t.co/R71T9YIWVL 45 seconds ago

IndiaJewelJax

India-Jewel Jackson RT @TMZ: Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, 'Offended' By Hoax Theories https://t.co/fTWHFGd7N9 1 minute ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, 'Offended' By Hoax Theories https://t.co/ncmcRKq2qF 12 minutes ago

STeampelosi

Sharon #TeamPelosi RT @The_News_DIVA: Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe ... 'Offended' By Hoax Theories https://t.co/aErvfkbjQV 14 minutes ago

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, 'Offended' By Hoax Theories - https://t.co/x9TvukONWi 16 minutes ago

NewsDailyCeleb

Celeb News Daily Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, 'Offended' By Hoax Theories https://t.co/bMfN3vf3gH 23 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe ... 'Offended' By Hoax Theories https://t.co/aErvfkbjQV 23 minutes ago

sir_wilsonvilla

wilson villa Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, ‘Offended’ By Hoax Theories https://t.co/jm5amDKYIT 24 minutes ago