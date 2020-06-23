Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, 'Offended' By Hoax Theories
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Bubba Wallace confirms he has already been interviewed by the FBI as part of its investigation into the noose incident ... and he's blasting people who think it was all a hoax. The NASCAR driver appeared on "The View" on Tuesday -- one day after an…
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says 'This will not break me' after a noose is found in his garage in Talladega. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to give their reactions to this..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:07Published
