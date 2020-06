Disney fans petition to change Splash Mountain's theme due to 'racist tropes' The petition suggests Disney should change the theme to "Princess and the Frog."

Disney's Splash Mountain Will Be Re-Themed to Princess and the Frog Following Call for Change Disney's Splash Mountain ride is getting a major makeover at its Disneyland and Walt Disney World locations. On Thursday, Disney announced its plans to reimagine...

E! Online 30 minutes ago





Disney Parks Announces Splash Mountain is Officially Getting a 'Princess & The Frog Overhaul - First Look! Disney Parks just made a huge announcement regarding Splash Mountain! The classic ride will officially be getting turned into a Princess and the Frog themed...

Just Jared Jr 2 hours ago