Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Nye Breaks Down the Science in Highlighting the Importance to Wear Masks in Viral TikTok Videos

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Blasting people who refuse to wear masks, the television presenter demonstrates the effectiveness of different types of material used to protect someone's face in the videos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok

Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok 01:29

 Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok Nye stressed the importance of wearing face masks in a new TikTok video on Thursday. Bill Nye, via TikTok Bill Nye, via TikTok Nye's video comes as cases of COVID-19 have dramatically risen in some U.S. states. With three million...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hearing-impaired man makes masks for those with same condition [Video]

Hearing-impaired man makes masks for those with same condition

Brian Travers received a cochlear implant —allowing him to hear his wife say “I love you” for the first time in 25 years. Born with a rare genetic disorder, in 1995 Travers started to lose his..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:20Published
English Bulldog shows us how to properly wear a mask [Video]

English Bulldog shows us how to properly wear a mask

After seeing several people on the street and on TV wearing masks during the corona virus pandemic inappropriately, this English Bulldog makes a short tutorial showing that you should not lower the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Bill Nye tests out coronavirus mask materials in video

 Bill Nye the “Science Guy” shared a public service announcement about face masks and how effective the materials used to make them are in a pair of TikTok...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

spock4444

Rick Adcock RT @1zzyzyx1: Everyone should always listen to Bill Nye, the Science Guy. He breaks it down for everyone to understand. #WearAMaskSaveALif… 6 minutes ago

Claired39497720

Claire de Lune RT @ohmydailyedit: Bill. I love you so, I always will… If you don’t know to wear a mask by now, you’re either a fool or part of Don's cult… 1 hour ago