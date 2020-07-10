Bill Nye Breaks Down the Science in Highlighting the Importance to Wear Masks in Viral TikTok Videos
33 minutes ago) Blasting people who refuse to wear masks, the television presenter demonstrates the effectiveness of different types of material used to protect someone's face in the videos.
Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok Nye stressed the importance of wearing face masks in a new TikTok video on Thursday. Bill Nye, via TikTok Bill Nye, via TikTok Nye's video comes as cases of COVID-19 have dramatically risen in some U.S. states. With three million...
