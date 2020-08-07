|
NFL's Derrius Guice Arrested for Domestic Violence, Felony Strangulation
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Washington Football Team star Derrius Guice has been arrested in Virginia on suspicion of domestic violence, TMZ Sports has learned. The 23-year-old running back was taken into custody on Friday on multiple charges, including one count of felony…
|
|
|
Derrius Guice American football running back
National Football League Professional American football league
Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
Virginia State in the United States
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
