NFL's Derrius Guice Arrested for Domestic Violence, Felony Strangulation

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment



According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former employees, who are women, and two journalists who covered the team. On Thursday, the Washington Post published screenshots of text messages from Richard Mann II, the team's assistant director of pro personnel who was just fired.

