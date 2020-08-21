Global  
 

Kanye West Booted Off Crucial Wisconsin Presidential Ballot

TMZ.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Kanye West will not be playing Presidential spoiler in Wisconsin ... election officials just booted him off the ballot in that crucial swing state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission gave Kanye the heave-ho Thursday, voting by a 5-to-1 margin to…
News video: Wisconsin Election Commission votes 5-1 to keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballots

Wisconsin Election Commission votes 5-1 to keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballots 02:07

 In a 5-1 vote Thursday, the Wisconsin Election Commission decided that Kanye West will not be on Wisconsin ballots in November.

