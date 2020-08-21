|
Kanye West Booted Off Crucial Wisconsin Presidential Ballot
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Kanye West will not be playing Presidential spoiler in Wisconsin ... election officials just booted him off the ballot in that crucial swing state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission gave Kanye the heave-ho Thursday, voting by a 5-to-1 margin to…
Kanye West American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
