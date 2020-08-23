76ers Star Tobias Harris Hits Head Against Court Floor, Returns to Game Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Lordy, Tobias Harris is BACK IN THE GAME!!! The 76ers say he showed no signs of a concussion, so they patched up his cut and sent the dude back into battle. Tough guy, no doubt. Tobias Harris took a scary fall on the basketball court that could've… 👓 View full article

