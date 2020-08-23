|
76ers Star Tobias Harris Hits Head Against Court Floor, Returns to Game
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Lordy, Tobias Harris is BACK IN THE GAME!!! The 76ers say he showed no signs of a concussion, so they patched up his cut and sent the dude back into battle. Tough guy, no doubt. Tobias Harris took a scary fall on the basketball court that could've…
