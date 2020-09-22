Global  
 

Ben Crump Praises Regina King for Using Emmys Platform for Breonna Taylor

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Regina King pulled a real-life hero move by wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt while accepting her Emmy for playing a superhero ... so says Breonna's family attorney, Ben Crump. The civil rights lawyer was at LAX Monday, sporting a Breonna mask…
News video: Regina King has used her Emmy speech to get viewers to vote

Regina King has used her Emmy speech to get viewers to vote 00:58

 Regina King and Mark Ruffalo both used their Emmy Award wins to urge viewers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

