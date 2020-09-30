Global  
 

Mar-A-Forgo? If Barron Returns To School, Quarantine Could Keep Trump From Florida

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump may have to avoid traveling and stay primarily at the White House for the rest of the year if and when his youngest son, Barron Trump, goes back to school.  Barron’s private school, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, which is located in Potomac, Md., will be turning to a “hybrid model” starting next Read More
