Jhene Aiko Blocks Fan on Twitter for Asking About Ariana Grande Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 'B.S.' singer appears to get annoyed when a Twitter user asks her if she likes the 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' singer's new album 'Positions'. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sophia. #EndSars How do you become such a pest that Jhené Aiko notices and blocks you???? Ha😭 https://t.co/E5UZ42Mscz 6 days ago