Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19, On a Ventilator

TMZ.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Jeremih is currently on a breathing ventilator within the ICU he's being treated at, and we're told his condition has recently gotten worse. Jeremih is fighting for his life, battling COVID-19 -- he's…
