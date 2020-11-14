Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19, On a Ventilator

GOP Rep. Don Young Called COVID-19 The 'Beer Virus.' Now, He Has It



Alaska Rep. Don Young is the longest-serving current member of the US Congress. Young has previously called the novel coronavirus COVID-19 the 'beer virus,' and said claims of its severity were exaggerated. Now, Business Insider reports the 87-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, he tweeted he was feeling 'strong' following his diagnosis. Over the past week, approximately 5% of all COVID-19 tests administered in Alaska have come back positive.

