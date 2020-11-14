Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19, On a Ventilator
Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Jeremih is currently on a breathing ventilator within the ICU he's being treated at, and we're told his condition has recently gotten worse. Jeremih is fighting for his life, battling COVID-19 -- he's…
