Adrian Peterson Says COVID Season Has Extended His Career, Might Play 'Til 40 Now!

Rahul Gandhi reaches Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to Ahmed Patel



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to senior party leader Ahmed Patel on November 26. Patel breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Nov 25. He was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 71-year-old.

