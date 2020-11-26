Global  
 

Adrian Peterson Says COVID Season Has Extended His Career, Might Play 'Til 40 Now!

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Perhaps the lone bright spot of the coronavirus pandemic??? IT POSSIBLY MEANS MORE ADRIAN PETERSON, BABY!!! The NFL superstar tells TMZ Sports, with teams not having preseason games and not practicing nearly as much due to COVID-19 protocols ... he…
