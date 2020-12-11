Global  
 

Blue Ivy Gets First Grammy Nomination, Weeks After Others Announced

TMZ.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Blue Ivy Carter is in the running for her first Grammy -- but the timing of her nomination is a little mysterious. Blue's voice is featured in the beginning and end of Beyonce's single, "Brown Skinned Girl," which received a Grammy nom for best…
