From friends to something more, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly dating after they were spotted on a trip to Palm Springs together over the weekend.Full Article
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Reportedly Dating Amid Palm Springs Trip
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kourtney Kardashian romancing Travis Barker?
Bang Media International Limited
Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly romancing Travis Barker, after the pair were spotted hanging out together at Kris Jenner’s Palm..
-
Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two
AceShowbiz
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Dating After Years of Romance Rumors
Upworthy
-
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Reportedly Dating
Just Jared
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Relax at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs Home
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Sparking Romance Rumors
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s recent Instagram activity is raising a few eyebrows. Fans have noticed that the..
Just Jared