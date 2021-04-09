Kim Kardashian Says New Hulu Show 'Will Be Coming After The Final Season' Of 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian Says New Hulu Show 'Will Be Coming After The Final Season' Of 'KUWTK'

OK! Magazine

Published

The Kardashians won’t be gone from our screens long as Kim Kardashian confirmed that their new Hulu show will 'be coming after the final season' of 'KUWTK.'

Full Article